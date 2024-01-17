Ice Spice Sued For Copyright Infringement: REPORT

D.Chamberz is suing rapper Ice Spice for copyright infringement over her hit song “In Ha Mood,” TMZ reported.

D.Chamberz accused Ice Spice of stealing the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic composition, metrical positioning, and backdrop of his original song, titled “In That Mood,” the lawsuit said, according to TMZ. Ice Spice’s song has reportedly reached certified gold status and the music video has been viewed over 45 million times on YouTube alone. D.Chamberz is suing for no less than half the song’s revenue through publication, as well as additional revenues and damages, the lawsuit revealed, the outlet reported.

Legal filings claim D.Chamberz released the original version of his song, “In That Mood,” a year prior to Ice Spice releasing hers, TMZ reported. He also reportedly claimed to have performed the song on numerous occasions in New York City, according to the lawsuit. These locations were within close proximity to where Ice Spice and her producer, Riot, live, the lawsuit said, according to the outlet.

The lawsuit indicated D.Chamberz released his song on all major digital platforms in Jan. 2022 and alleged Ice Spice’s team and producer ripped off his song after hearing it, TMZ reported. His legal team reportedly claimed the timeline of his original song can be traced back to dates that far precede those of the hit single released by Ice Spice, the lawsuit revealed.

D.Chamberz said his song, “In That Mood,” was played on the airwaves on Hot 97 FM in New York City, the lawsuit said, according to TMZ. The artist reportedly claimed the playtime can be easily tracked to prove his song was released first, and that Ice Spice allegedly ripped him off, the lawsuit revealed.

Ice Spice’s team has not issued a public statement regarding this matter. They did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Accused Of Stealing Concept For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance)

The story continues to unfold.