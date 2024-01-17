Jim Harbaugh Is Demanding 100% Power From Michigan: REPORT

My man got the Wolverines a ring … now he wants ALL the power.

When it comes to Jim Harbaugh’s job at Michigan, the head coach himself is going all out in an attempt to control every decision around it, with the skipper reportedly looking to take away the athletic director’s power of being able to fire him “for cause.”

Fresh off winning a national championship at Michigan, Harbaugh is now in heavy contract discussions with the university while also weighing his options in the NFL.

Earlier, it was reported that negotiations between Harbaugh and the Wolverines halted because of a demand for immunity power from the former. Well, it appears we have more information on this, and Harbaugh not only wants all the power … he wants to cripple AD Warde Manuel and his control in the process. (RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg’s Son Commits To Deion Sanders And Colorado)

As we all know, Harbaugh was hit with a three-game suspension at the beginning of the season over alleged recruiting violations that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, following the massive sign-stealing scandal that was unveiled, he was blasted by the B1G with another three-game suspension. The NCAA could still hand down further punishment toward Michigan.

Well, Harbaugh seems to see the writing on the wall, and is attempting to achieve 100% power over his job by trying to take away Manuel’s ability to fire him “for cause.” In a potential new deal, Harbaugh wants to feature an arbitration panel that would consist of three members, making them the ones who decide whether or not to fire Harbaugh if it ever comes to that, according to Yahoo Sports.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Jim Harbaugh’s potential Michigan extension contract details, per @DanWetzel: – 6 years, $11.5 million guaranteed per year (the highest in college football) – Immunity from termination for any finding from multiple current NCAA investigations Those are some… pic.twitter.com/dYmHoKTM4U — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2024

A quote from Future comes to mind … “you do what you want when you poppin.”