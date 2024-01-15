WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg’s Son Commits To Deion Sanders And Colorado

Gage Goldberg is headed to Boulder!

The son of WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, announced Sunday afternoon his decision to commit to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Gage Goldberg had offers from Alabama, Duke, San Diego, UCF and UTSA.

Out of Boerne Champion High School (Texas), Gage is a middle linebacker that comes in at 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds. (RELATED: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Meeting With Los Angeles Chargers In First NFL Meeting: REPORT)

His father, the iconic Goldberg, wasn’t just a superstar in both WCW and WWE, but he was also a defensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs back in the 1980s — eventually going on to the NFL and suiting up for each the Falcons, Panthers and Rams. And during those days in the league, Goldberg was actually teammates with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in Atlanta in the 1990s.

Talk about coming full circle.

Gage was a complete hoss at Boerne, racking up some dominant numbers in his senior season — he tallied 154 total tackles (with 7.5 for loss), four fumbles, one sack, one blocked field goal and one forced safety.

After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!! #committed @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @ChampionHSFB pic.twitter.com/ghnuePgmrf — Gage Goldberg (@gage_goldberg1) January 14, 2024

Here’s a look at some highlights of Gage:

This is cool as hell. I mean, who didn’t like Goldberg?

The hype is certainly real, and I hope that Gage knows (and I’m sure he does) the expectations that are going to come along with this. Not only are you playing for Deion Sanders, but your father is Goldberg … THE Goldberg.

Use the energy and kill it, Gage. I’ll be watching.