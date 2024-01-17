King Charles To Be Hospitalized For ‘Enlarged Prostate’

King Charles III will be admitted to the hospital for a scheduled procedure in late January, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

Representatives of the royal family issued a statement to Twitter and alerted the press and general public of Charles’ current condition.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on the King’s health here. Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, a benign condition, and will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure followed by a short period of recuperation pic.twitter.com/gnzpKs2tkj — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) January 17, 2024

Buckingham Palace offered additional information about the current state of Charles’ health.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the statement read.

The royal representatives did not elaborate further on the King’s possible ailments or what led him to the discovery of this condition. There was no medical information provided that would shed light on the type of procedure he would be undergoing when admitted to the hospital.

It appears the King will require some down time to recover before he is able to return to his official duties.

“The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said.

News of the King’s scheduled medical procedure came on the heels of an announcement made by Kensington Palace, which revealed that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is currently in the hospital. Middleton underwent “planned abdominal surgery,” according to the statement. No further details about her condition were provided.

Middleton’s absence from public engagements is expected to last at least until Easter. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Hospitalized, Required Surgery)

Royal watchers are staying tuned to social media for updates on the health of both King Charles III and The Princess of Wales.