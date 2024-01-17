Entertainment

King Charles To Be Hospitalized For ‘Enlarged Prostate’

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
King Charles III will be admitted to the hospital for a scheduled procedure in late January, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

Representatives of the royal family issued a statement to Twitter and alerted the press and general public of Charles’ current condition.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said.

Buckingham Palace offered additional information about the current state of Charles’ health.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the statement read.

The royal representatives did not elaborate further on the King’s possible ailments or what led him to the discovery of this condition. There was no medical information provided that would shed light on the type of procedure he would be undergoing when admitted to the hospital.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales proceeds through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. The 96-year-old monarch, who usually presides over the pomp-filled event and reads out her government's legislative programme from a gilded throne in the House of Lords, will skip the annual showpiece on her doctors' advice. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It appears the King will require some down time to recover before he is able to return to his official duties.

“The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said.

News of the King’s scheduled medical procedure came on the heels of an announcement made by Kensington Palace, which revealed that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is currently in the hospital. Middleton underwent “planned abdominal surgery,” according to the statement. No further details about her condition were provided.

Middleton’s absence from public engagements is expected to last at least until Easter. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Hospitalized, Required Surgery)

Royal watchers are staying tuned to social media for updates on the health of both King Charles III and The Princess of Wales.