King Charles III Officially Crowned In Westminster Abbey

King Charles III was officially been crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Shouts of “God Save the King” could be heard as crowds lined the streets to take in all the pomp and circumstance that was on full display. Over 19 marching bands took place in the royal affair, as swarms of people celebrated this milestone moment in history, rich with both tradition and religion. The King and Queen made their way through the crowd in a pure gold carriage that was pulled by 8 majestic horses, surrounded by thousands of people that marched alongside them in the royal processional.

The King’s Coronation was also sprinkled with modern influences, including the King’s own words during his dedication to the crown.

“I come not to be served, but to serve,” he said, in a new twist to Royal tradition.

The entire royal family showed their support in a ceremony that oozed at the seams with pageantry as the trumpets sounded at the exact moment that the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the crown on King Charles’ head. Queen Camilla sat next to the King on her own throne, as she formally took on her new role in the royal family.

The coronation of Charles comes nearly eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. He has become the 40th monarch to be crowned, according to NBC News.(RELATED: Long List Of Artists Reportedly Turn Down Offers To Perform At King Charles’ Coronation)

How Queen Elizabeth II Was Honored At King Charles III’s Coronation https://t.co/7hm7T9qW64 — E! News (@enews) May 6, 2023

Prince Harry attended alone and had no official role in the procession , after shedding his official royal duties. He was spotted casually talking with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and left immediately after the official ceremony. Prince Harry entered a vehicle alone, and has reportedly exited the remaining activities planned for the day, to return home to Meghan Markle in celebration of Archie’s birthday, according to the BBC.

Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew, and their children took their place on the balcony as part of the traditional celebration.