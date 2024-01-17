NYC Resident Details Encounter With Migrants Begging ‘Door To Door,’ Says It’s ‘Madness’

New York City resident Raymond Maniscalco detailed his experience with migrants begging “door to door” in his Queens neighborhood Wednesday on Fox News, describing the situation as “madness.”

Maniscalco appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss his recent encounter with migrants from the Floyd Bennett Field shelter begging door to door for food and money in his neighborhood. Maniscalco detailed how his girlfriend had been home at the time when migrants rang their doorbell begging for money, noting that two children had been with them.

The NYC resident continued to state that other neighbors have had similar encounters with the migrants, emphasizing that one woman had her laundry stolen “in front of her house.” (RELATED: Neighborhoods Swamped By Onslaught Of Migrants Begging Locals For Cash, Food And Clothes: REPORT)

“What they’re doing is they’re ringing doorbells – they rang my doorbell – and my girlfriend answered and they stuck a government paid telephone right in her face. They’re already pre-programmed in English and it said, ‘Can I have some money?'” Maniscalco stated.

“She turned them away [and] there was two little children with them. They’re going door to door. They went into Marine Park during the Christmas holidays at night, and the neighbors were concerned – they were scared. They were coming in through the side doors, ringing doorbells, asking for food, [and] asking for money. Just this week, they stole one woman’s laundry in front of her house.”

“They’re getting free Metro cards so they take the bus into Kings Plaza to the shopping center and they’re robbing stores inside there. They’re panhandling in the middle of the street – it’s madness,” Maniscalco stated.

Fox host Jesse Watters jumped in, questioning the reason for migrants in the city, asking Maniscalco if they had any work available for them. Maniscalco stated that not only was there “nothing available,” but highlighted the migrants’ reportedly poor living conditions at the Floyd Bennett Field, stating it is a “horrifying situation.” (RELATED: Eric Adams To Impose Curfew On Illegal Immigrants As Surge Overwhelms NYC)

“We feel bad for anybody that can’t put food on the table when they have young kids or can’t wear a warm coat in the wintertime, but I mean this is enough. We have enough panhandlers as it is that are American citizens. We have enough thieves as it is,” Watters stated. “The city is full – it’s full, and there’s no jobs. I thought they were coming here to work? There’s no jobs here?” Watters questioned.

“No, there’s nothing available. There’s 1,700 migrants in the Floyd Bennett Field with nothing to do. They’re freezing to death in there. They have to leave their bunker area in order to wash up and take care of their needs. The children are not being schooled. It’s a horrifying situation. It’s only going to get worse,” Maniscalco stated.

Reports of NYC neighborhoods being swamped by Floyd Bennett Field migrants surfaced in late December, after the taxpayer-funded shelter began to house people in early November last year. Stories began to emerge of migrants showing up on local residents’ doorsteps in the Marine Park neighborhood begging for cash, food and clothes.

The city has become home to over 160,000 migrants within the past year, with Democrat Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly asking the federal government for help. A New York High School announced last week that it would be temporarily going virtual in order to make room for roughly 2,000 migrants who were being relocated from Floyd Bennett Field due to potential flooding and windy conditions.