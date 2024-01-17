‘Wow, That’s A First’: Faulkner, Guest Stunned After Fmr Clinton Adviser Says Michelle Obama Might Run For Office

Democratic strategist Doug Schoen joined “The Faulkner Focus” on Wednesday where he said that former First Lady Michelle Obama might be a potential presidential candidate, shocking Harris Faulkner and another guest.

Schoen first began by saying former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley needs to win New Hampshire “convincingly” if she wants to have a fighting chance.

“Even in Super Tuesday, my sense is that Trump is well ahead in virtually every state. I’m not saying she can’t win, but the odds on favorite is Donald Trump and even if the race is close in New Hampshire, that to me is a big win for the former president and we Democrats are starting to recognize that.”

“Do you have anybody else you might want to run, you Democrats? Because anybody on the Right right now if you put them up in a hypothetical is beating your guy.”

“Well, that’s true. There’s a lot of rumbling in my party, Harris, some of which I think you’ve heard and others have heard. How do we replace Joe Biden? The problem is Kamala Harris is weaker. There is one candidate, she has been more assertive lately, and that’s Michelle Obama. I say potential –”



“Wait a minute, she can’t, she’s a candidate now? You’re the only Democrat I’ve heard say that,” Faulkner said shocked. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Has A Big Package For Democrats This Election Season)

“Wow, okay,” Faulkner added.

Schoen said he “misspoke” initially but meant to say Michelle Obama is a potential candidate.

Fellow guest Shermichael Singleton said even that assertion is a “first” with Faulkner agreeing.

There has been growing speculation that the former First Lady may be planning to run for office. Fox News’ Jesse Watters recently claimed the Obama’s are “staging a hostile takeover” and telling D.C. operatives that the Biden campaign is “complacent, unimaginative” and doesn’t “understand the threat of losing to Trump.”

“Michelle Obama is presenting herself as plan B.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has also speculated Michele may “parachute” into the party.

Former President Barack Obama ignored rumors his wife is running for office while dining in California in October.