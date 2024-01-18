9/11 Victim’s Remains Identified, NYC Mayor Adams And Medical Examiner Announce

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham revealed the identity of the victim of the 2001 World Trade Center attacks Thursday, according to an NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) press release.

The victim was John Ballantine Niven from Oyster Bay, New York, the press release said. He has been recognized as the 1,650th individual to be positively identified by the OCME, thanks to cutting-edge DNA analysis of the remains discovered in the aftermath of the attack that claimed 2,753 lives, the release stated.

Adams addressed the media and highlighted the importance of this breakthrough, OCME said. “While the pain from the enormous losses on September 11th never leaves us, the possibility of new identifications can offer solace to the families of the victims,” the mayor stated, according to OCME. He also commended the OCME’s relentless efforts in memorializing Niven and all the other victims of that fateful day, the release revealed.

Dr. Graham detailed the process and emphasized the ongoing commitment of the OCME to bring answers to families using the latest technological advancements, according to the release. “This new identificaiot attests to our agency’s unwavering commitment and the determination of our scientists,” he remarked, OCME said. (RELATED:‘Hard To Watch’: 9/11 Victim’s Son Slams TikTokers Sharing Osama Bin Laden’s Letter)

Long Island Man Is 1,650th 9/11 Victim Identified https://t.co/7foWIhljGy — People (@people) January 18, 2024

The 9/11 victim’s identification was made possible through continuous DNA testing techniques on remains initially recovered in 2001, OCME said. The OCME continues its pursuit to identify more victims as scientific methods evolve, the press release added. The use of recently developed sequencing technology, which offers increased sensitivity and speed compared to traditional DNA methods, has been instrumental in the latest identifications, OCME revealed.

Despite these advancements, the task remains daunting. Approximately 1,103 victims, or 40% of the total deceased, have yet to be identified, according to OCME. In Sept. 2023, the OCME secured two additional identifications, respecting the families’ wishes to keep their names private, the release said. OCME regularly updates its operational statistics related to the World Trade Center investigations and makes them available when requested, OCME stated.