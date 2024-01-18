Doja Cat’s Brother Accused Of Knocking Out Her Teeth In Alleged Assault: REPORT

Doja Cat’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against her son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, accusing him of assaulting Doja Cat.

Sawyer alleged Dlamini was both physically and verbally abusive to his sister, and said he knocked Doja Cat’s teeth out during a physical altercation, according to a TMZ report Wednesday. Legal documents filed by Sawyer alleged that Doja Cat suffered several cuts and bruises after the alleged attacks.

Doja Cat, most famous for her latest hit single, “Paint The Town Red,” hasn’t publicly commented on the abuse allegations made against her brother at this time.

Sawyer’s court filing accuses Dlamini of approaching his famous sister “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic]” … and she says Raman has made Doja feel “unsafe and traumatized.” according to TMZ. She insists that a restraining order is required to keep herself and her daughter safe.

Sawyer also alleged that Dlamini destroyed personal items belonging to Doja Cat and has also stolen some of her personal property, according to TMZ.

She claims to be fearful for her safety, and said her son has physically abused her and has threatened her on multiple occasions over the past year. She notes the most recent incident took place early in Jan. 2024.

The judge granted Sawyer’s request for court protection pending a hearing that will determine whether or not she can obtain a permanent restraining order. This level of protection was not granted to Doja Ca, however. The judge insisted she would need to file her request for a restraining order before it can be processed, if she feels her safety is at risk, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Blueface’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Punching Her In The Face: REPORT)

Sawyer reportedly had a restraining order against her son in the past, but it has since expired.