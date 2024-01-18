Kim Kardashian’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Is So Spoiled She Now Has Diamonds On Her Teeth

Kim Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter posted photographs of her diamond grill to TikTok on Wednesday, letting the world know just how spoiled she really is.

North West wasted no time at all baring her diamond-studded teeth for the world to see. She apparently used mom Kim Kardashian’s phone to post an entire gallery of selfies and casual images to the social media platform, and of course, she made sure to show off her new bling.

This raises the question — why does a 10-year-old child need diamonds in her mouth?

In one of the photos, she is shown sitting in a chair at the dentist’s office. That seemed normal — for about half a second.

Those who kept scrolling were then introduced to a close-up image of North West’s front teeth, with the famous socialite’s daughter peeling back her lips enough for the world to catch a glimpse of an all-diamond grill that spanned most of her front teeth.

North, whose parents divorced in 2022, had at least eight of her front teeth covered in shining diamonds. The grill was patterned, with some teeth covered in a diamond frame that went around the tooth while leaving the middle of the tooth exposed. Other teeth were covered entirely with bling.

This extremely indulgent waste of money assures us of what we already know — this kid is spoiled beyond words, and this is only the beginning.

If this is what she’s up to at age 10, what will 20 look like? (RELATED: Dua Lipa Reveals An Eye-Popping Tiffany Necklace From The Vault)

Of course, the little girl couldn’t have possibly had a diamond grill installed in her mouth without parental consent.

All roads lead back to Kim Kardashian on this one.