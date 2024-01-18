Lawsuit Filed Against Madonna For Late Concert Starts: REPORT

Madonna fans Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden reportedly launched a lawsuit against the star for starting her concert more than two hours late, court documents show, TMZ reported.

The fans paid $155.90 and $292.50 respectively, and filed documents in court against the iconic pop star, as well as the organizer, Live Nation, according to TMZ. Fellows and Hadden’s legal documents reportedly said the late starts of Madonna’s shows represent a “wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

Friends went to go see @Madonna the other night. They said concert was good but started really late. How inconsiderate do you have to be to keep your fans waiting hours before you begin? I’m glad I decided not to buy tickets. — Kim 🇨🇦😁😇😈🏐🏕️🏖️🌱 (@kimj19770) January 13, 2024

Fellows and Hadden are seeking damages after paying for pricey tickets to Madonna’s concert, which was scheduled to begin at 8:30pm, only to find that the star didn’t take the stage until 10:30 pm, the documents said, according to TMZ. The class action lawsuit reportedly embraces all three nights the famous singer was late to start entertaining fans at the Barclays Center in December.

The court documents pointed out Madonna has developed a reputation for being significantly tardy to begin her shows, and said this is yet another example of her inability to stick to her own schedule, TMZ reported.

The plaintiffs also recognized Madonna’s health issues prevented her from performing at her regularly scheduled concert in July, which was later rescheduled for December, the documents said, according to TMZ. They reportedly did not take issue with the legitimate rescheduling of the event, according to the documents. They did, however, say they felt that was not an excuse for Madonna to begin her show two hours late when it was finally rescheduled, the documents revealed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Fans Enraged After Madonna Takes The Stage 2.5 Hours Late)

This is not the first lawsuit filed against Madonna over her late concert starts. She was sued in 2019, as well as in 2020, when she failed to begin entertaining her concert fans on time, according to TMZ.