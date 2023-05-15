Famous Artist Walks Off Stage Mid-Concert, Blames Fans For The Abrupt End

Rapper Lil Wayne arrived late to his concert and blamed his fans after he stopped performing a half hour into his show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles Saturday.

This concert was the last stop of the famous rapper’s “Welcome To Tha Carter” tour, and fans believe he ended on a sour note, according to People. Reports indicate Lil Wayne showed up more than an hour late, and then only performed for 30 minutes because he didn’t like the energy of the crowd.

He brought out fellow artist 2 Chainz, and when their duo was finished, he left the stage. Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas remained to perform in his place, People reported.

Cubas was still performing his second song when Lil Wayne reportedly walked onto the stage and told him to stop his performance.

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” he said.

“We work too hard for this shit. We work way too hard,” Lil Wayne said, according to People.

Lil Waye then addressed the audience. “This my motherfucking artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time,” he said.

The rapper then put down the microphone and left the stage. The crowd seemed confused by what was happening and didn’t immediately depart.

The house lights were turned on, sending a stark message that the show was done, People Magazine reported.

Tickets to Lil Wayne’s live show were reportedly sold out. He also charged $15 for livestreams that were canceled minutes before the show.

Irritated fans took to social media to complain about the experience that was abruptly cut short.

“I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist,” one user said.

The same disappointed fan followed up with another message for the rapper. (RELATED: Kid Rock Doesn’t Want ‘Snowflakes’ At His Concert)

“Lil Wayne need to stay humble and appreciate the people who support him, canceling a show you were 3 hours late for because the crowd didn’t know your artist is insane”