Pierce Brosnan Pleads Not Guilty In Hiking Case

Court documents reportedly revealed that legendary actor Pierce Brosnan pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing in a restricted thermal area.

Brosnan reportedly entered his plea earlier in January, after being cited in Wyoming in December, for allegedly entering a protected thermal area of Yellowstone National Park. A criminal docket filed in the U.S. District Court in Wyoming stated the actor received citations for traveling by foot “in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails,” as well as “violating closures and use limits” on Nov. 1.

Both citations are deemed to be petty offenses, according to People. Brosnan’s issues began after he posted a photograph of himself standing on what authorities claimed were restricted and dangerous areas outside of the national park’s hot springs.

Local authorities noted the area was dangerous, and Brosnan was not supposed to be there, but the famous actor maintains that he didn’t knowingly do anything wrong while he was hiking in Yellowstone’s hot springs, according to People.

Yellowstone National Park’s official site boasts “unique hydrothermal and geologic features,” including “geothermal areas that contain about half the world’s active geysers,” according to their website.

The protected area notes several safety rules around the thermal areas, and cautions visitors to the park that the ground below the thermal areas. They allude to potential dangers in the area, but don’t specify the risks involved.

The website states pedestrians and visitors must follow the path that is clearly designated, because the “pools are acidic enough to burn through boots.”

Brosnan was reportedly working in the region for the filming of The Unholy Trinity, when he snapped the photograph of himself in what appears to be a restricted area, according to People. (RELATED: Ice Spice Sued For Copyright Infringement: REPORT)

The historical film stars Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson, Brandon Lessard and Ethan Peck.