Watch Pierce Brosnan In The Trailer For ‘The Misfits’

Pierce Brosnan’s new movie “The Misfits” looks interesting.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A band of modern-day Robin Hoods recruits a renowned thief to help steal millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world’s most secure prisons.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can give the trailer a watch below.

Does the movie look absolutely outstanding? No, in fact I’d say that it appears to be very much up in the air in terms of quality.

The only thing that gives me hope is the fact that Pierce Brosnan isn’t known for making bad movies. After all, we’re talking about a man who played James Bond in several movies.

If you’re good enough to play James Bond, then you’re forever alright in my book.

The other important thing to remember with a heist film is that you should rarely take it too seriously. Heist films are meant to be fun.

They’re not meant to be ultra-serious. The more fun they are, the better they are. A classic example of this is “The Italian Job.”

Will “The Misfits” be any good? I have no idea, but I’m being pushed to lean towards yes. We’ll find out June 11th! Let us know in the comments what you think of the trailer.