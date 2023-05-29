‘You Have Blood On Your Hands’: Maher Slams Body Positivity Activists Who Glorify Obesity

Comedian and podcast host Bill Maher tore into body positivity culture during his latest episode of “Club Random” with The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

Corgan was telling Maher a story of when he took his young son to a train museum and there was a “morbidly obese gentleman” on the train. Corgan said his young son then loudly asked, “why is he so fat?” And the man responded, “cause I like to eat, kid.”

That’s when Maher tore into the body positivity culture and obesity.

“I’m not gonna keep ranting on this because a lot of people think I’ve done too much of it already, but people who enable by telling the lie, that this is positivity or healthy at any size, I just wanna say one more time, you have blood on your hands,” Maher said. “You have blood on your hands, because it is not healthy. Especially, I mean the guy you’re talking about, it’s not that unusual to see – yes, I take your point about like yes, the world is getting fatter, but not to these levels we’ve taken it.”

Maher then said it's not appropriate to say, "'oh you look great in your–'."

“You don’t,” he continued. “Or maybe you do, but that’s it. But your body inside is not looking great. And to then go, ‘well you know what? Maybe I’ll get to 500 if I can.’ So many things we label a disease, a sickness, I mean things that didn’t use to be, like alcoholism. Why not this? And I think the answer is just everybody loves to fucking eat. And nothing can get in the way of that.”

The duo also discussed coronavirus lockdowns and policing, specifically in Chicago.