Video Shows Jet Sliding Off Snowy New York Runway At Airport: REPORT

A plane skidded off runway at an airport in New York as it landed Thursday afternoon, multiple outlets reported.

An American Eagle flight arriving from Philadelphia experienced a slide-off incident at Rochester International Airport Thursday afternoon, ABC 6 reported. The aircraft was reportedly an E-145 Embraer Regional Jet and operated by American Airlines, which owns American Eagle. It swerved off the taxiway, skidding onto the grass, at about 4 p.m. after landing, according to the outlet.

Carrying 50 passengers and three crew members, the plane encountered difficulties after touching down on the main runway, ABC 6 reported. The jet reportedly slid due to snowy conditions at the airfield, an unexpected turn in the landing procedure, a statement from American Airlines read.

🚨#BREAKING: American Eagle Jet has Slide Off Runway at Rochester International Airport 📌#Rochester | #NewYork Currently numerous Emergency personnel and other agencies are on the scene to an aircraft accident at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport in Rochester, New… pic.twitter.com/mik3BVPaEn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 18, 2024

"Safety is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for their experience," the American Airlines statement also said, according to ABC 6.

Fortunately, there were no apparent injuries from the incident, the outlet reported. The passengers were reportedly transported via bus to the terminal building.

A passenger, Michael Trickey, said the aircraft had touched down and seemed to be decelerating to turn before it slid off the runway, Democrat & Chronicle reported.

“There was a very sudden shock too, because it just moved everybody back and forth, kind of like a big jolt,” he communicated through the phone while still aboard, according to the outlet.