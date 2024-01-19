Grand Jury Indicts Alec Baldwin

A grand jury in New Mexico indicted Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the unintentional shooting of a woman on the movie set of “Rust.”

The grand jury issued the indictment came nearly one year after the initial charges brought against him were dropped, according to The New York Times. He had initially been charged two counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021.

The indictment charges the actor with two separate counts of involuntary manslaughter, though he can only be convicted of one, the Times reported. The felony charge alleges he had a “total disregard or indifference for the safety of others,” and the other accuses him of negligent use of a firearm.

Baldwin could face 18 months in prison if convicted of the new charge, according to The New York Times.

Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said they “look forward to [their] day in court,” according to the Times.

On set, Baldwin held a prop gun that was not discharged and unintentionally struck Hutchins in the chest, who was later airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A bullet gave director Joel Souza a non-life threatening wound in the shoulder.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins’ death, telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he did not “pull the trigger” and would “never point a gun at anyone” during a December 2021 interview. He also asserted that he was told the gun did not contain any live rounds and that no live ammunition were supposed to be on set.

The first indictment had been dropped after the prosecution received evidence indicating the gun may have been designed in a manner of making it easy for it to go off without pulling the trigger, the Times reported. A forensic report commissioned by the prosecution concluded that Baldwin must have pulled the trigger in order for the gun to fire rounds, leading to the revival of the case, the Times reported. (RELATED: Joy Behar Suggests New Mexico Special Prosecutor Is Charging Alec Baldwin Because She’s ‘A Big Republican’)

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, according to the Times. She pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear before a judge in February.

The producers of the film, “Rust,” had received complaints about risks to the safety of cast and crew, including accidental discharges and labor unrest. Six crew members reportedly walked off the set to protest the working conditions just hours before the fatal shooting.

