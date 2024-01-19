Bodycam Footage Shows Hulk Hogan Arriving To Chaotic Scene Of His Son’s Arrest For Alleged DUI

Newly released Bodycam footage shows Hulk Hogan arriving in the middle of the chaotic arrest of his son Nick Hogan for an alleged DUI, Law&Crime reported.

In a dramatic turn of events, the son of the wrestling icon was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ. The alleged incident, captured on police bodycam footage, unfolded in the early hours of Nov. 18, revealing a tense scene involving high speeds, emotional confrontations, and a celebrity intervention, Daily Mail reported.

The footage provided by Law&Crime reveals Nick being pulled over after dangerously speeding past a police setup at an intersection. Recorded at 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone, Hogan’s encounter with the law escalated quickly, Daily Mail reported. The bodycam video released by Law&Crime begins with an officer’s allegation: “You almost ran me over.”

As the situation unfolds, Nick can be heard denying alcohol consumption, as seen in the video. He can be heard claiming the smell of alcohol on his breath was due to kissing his girlfriend, former porn star Tana Lea. However, his apparent claim did little to sway the officers, who allegedly observed signs of impairment, including bloodshot and glassy eyes, authorities said, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED:Hulk Hogan Rescues Woman Involved In Horrific Car Crash)

The night’s drama intensified when Lea appeared to be visibly distraught in the video. She allegedly confronted the officers, Daily Mail reported. Lea then attempted to take a breathalyzer test herself, leading to a tense exchange with the police, the video shows.

“You’ve got to blow harder,” the officer told Lea in the video.

“I’m an ex porn star, that’s as hard as I can blow. Sorry, Google me” she responded, the video shows. She then became emotional. “I’m not drunk, I’m emotional and sad,” she added in the video.

Hulk arrived on the scene of his son’s arrest, the video shows. The wrestling superstar appeared to approach the situation with composure and asked about the specifics of the DUI charge. “Let me phone my lawyer real quick and see where we’re at — crazy, sorry about this,” Hulk told the officers.

This is not Nick’s first brush with the law for reckless driving. The arrest echoes a tragic incident in 2007, where a drag racing incident led to serious brain injury for his passenger, John Graziano, Daily Mail reported. Hogan, then 17, reportedly faced jail time, and multiple traffic violations have since marred his record. His father, Hulk Hogan, reflected on the 2007 accident as a pivotal moment for his son when it happened.