Colombian Mob Family Sues Sofia Vergara, One Of America’s Favorite Actresses: REPORT

Griselda Blanco’s family sued Sofia Vergara and Netflix for what they deem is the unauthorized use of their family’s image and likeness in an upcoming miniseries, “Griselda.”

Vergara played Blanco, an infamous Columbian queen-pin, in the miniseries. Blanco’s son, Michael, acting as a representative of her estate, claims he had provided in-depth interviews and shared his childhood stories with a source that intended to develop his experiences into a production, according to TMZ. He alleges Netflix ripped off his information and moved forward without issuing him any compensation, and is asking the judge for an injunction to halt the release of the miniseries.

Michael and his siblings claim the use of their own images and likeness on the show were not authorized, and claim moving forward without their permission is a violation of their rights.

Michael alleges his content was utilized without consent or compensation.

He claims the interviews he conducted with his sources date back to 2009 and continued all the way through 2022. The representatives reportedly began shopping out the content and concept in 2016. Michael’s court documents claim the idea was pitched to a producer ahead of a meeting with Netflix, and was told Netflix was interested in launching discussions to move forward. However, he was later informed Netflix didn’t want to use any of the original content he provided, according to TMZ.

Michael alleges the upcoming miniseries reflects the unauthorized use of the anecdotes and material he supplied, and claims he hasn’t received any compensation whatsoever. (RELATED: Mia Goth Sued For Allegedly Kicking Movie Extra In The Head On Purpose: REPORT)

The miniseries is slated for release Jan. 25. Vergara is listed as the executive producer of the miniseries, according to TMZ.