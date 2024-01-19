Editorial

Oakland Athletics Might Move To Salt Lake City

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy
I mean, what are we doing here?

The Oakland Athletics’ ownership will be touring facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, sources said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the twelfth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 16, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum is up at the end of 2o24, and they’ll have to find somewhere to play ball games until they make their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

While both Vegas and Sacramento have been floated as potential temporary homes, a quick stop in Utah is appearing more likely. The possibility of a temporary renewal in Oakland is all but lost after owner John Fisher seemingly burned all bridges with the area and fanbase.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Oakland Athletics fans fill RingCentral Coliseum during a reverse boycott game against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

But Salt Lake City? C’mon! (RELATED: REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders Finally Make The Right Call On Head Coach, Working To Retain Antonio Pierce)

I’m sure it’s a nice city, but Utah? It’s smack dab in the middle of nowhere. At least a Sacramento move would allow local fans (whoever is left anyway) to still catch home games with a relatively quick commute.

OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 25: Pitcher Dennis Eckersley #43 of the Oakland Athletics delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on April 25, 1993 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

A temporary move to Utah would be the final metaphorical loogie in the eye of the Oakland fan base. John Fisher has seemed to act out of utter contempt for Athletics’ fans, and he’ll be lucky if they have anybody left to root for them in Vegas.