Oakland Athletics Might Move To Salt Lake City

I mean, what are we doing here?

The Oakland Athletics’ ownership will be touring facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, sources said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum is up at the end of 2o24, and they’ll have to find somewhere to play ball games until they make their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

The @Athletics are visiting the current home of the @SaltLakeBees as the @MLB club searches for a temporary home ahead of its move to Las Vegas, per the @reviewjournal. ⚾️#MLB #Athleticshttps://t.co/ZinhkejQvF — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 19, 2024

While both Vegas and Sacramento have been floated as potential temporary homes, a quick stop in Utah is appearing more likely. The possibility of a temporary renewal in Oakland is all but lost after owner John Fisher seemingly burned all bridges with the area and fanbase.

But Salt Lake City? C’mon! (RELATED: REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders Finally Make The Right Call On Head Coach, Working To Retain Antonio Pierce)

I’m sure it’s a nice city, but Utah? It’s smack dab in the middle of nowhere. At least a Sacramento move would allow local fans (whoever is left anyway) to still catch home games with a relatively quick commute.

A temporary move to Utah would be the final metaphorical loogie in the eye of the Oakland fan base. John Fisher has seemed to act out of utter contempt for Athletics’ fans, and he’ll be lucky if they have anybody left to root for them in Vegas.