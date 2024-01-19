‘She’s Going To Have Her Hands Full’: Alina Habba Rips Fani Willis For ‘Slew Of Corruption,’ ‘Election Interference’

Alina Habba, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, said Friday reports of an affair between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a hired prosecutor was part of a “slew of corruption” allegedly committed by her.

Attorneys for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign aide, filed a motion on Jan.8 alleging that Willis, who hired Nathan Wade to help prosecute the former president, was in a romantic relationship with Wade. Habba criticized Willis and other attorneys involved in what she called “politically motivated” legal actions against Trump. (RELATED: ‘A Very Serious Problem’: Jonathan Turley Predicts How Fani Willis’ Alleged Affair Will Impact Trump Case)

“She had her friend, alleged boyfriend, whatever it is, now being paid and is involved here on a politically motivated election interference case that we know President Trump did nothing wrong,” Habba told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “These cases were brought in a very timely manner. We’ve seen it time and time again.”

WATCH:



Willis secured a 13-count indictment against Trump and other defendants, including Romans, in August over the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in that state.

“I think there’s a general concern in this country right now and this sheds light on that, Martha, in that we’re appointing these individuals to positions of power, where they have access to taxpayer money and they’re selecting cases to become more famous, not do the right thing,” Habba continued. “And then we see this slew of corruption that comes down including this story. And it’s a complete revelation that Americans should be used to at this point, but we have to clean up. It’s disgusting and if the allegations are true, she’s going to have her hands full with ethics issues and other things.”

Wade was paid over $600,000 for his work as a special prosecutor. Willis also reportedly gave contracts to Wade’s law partner, Christopher Campbell, that netted their firm over $120,000, according to court documents reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 for a RICO expert, according to billing records obtained by the DCNF. Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that John Floyd, the RICO expert Willis hired, was initially paid $150 an hour.

Habba compared Willis to Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York, who campaigned on investigating Trump and the National Rifle Association. James brought civil fraud charges against Trump in New York over loans he obtained for his business, and is seeking over $370 million from the former President.

“If you look at the motivation, look at the fact that they campaigned on it, it’s like the case that I have in New York with Letitia James,” Habba said. “This case was tainted from the start. It should never have been brought. My client did absolutely nothing wrong.”

“The fact of the timing, who brought it, state level, never mind all of the other things that we’re seeing come out that show absolute corruption,” Habba continued. “It’s all planned, it’s election interference. The case should not stand. It should be completely wiped away and dismissed.”

Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

