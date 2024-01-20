Editorial

Ravens’ John Harbaugh Issues All Glory To God After Punching Baltimore’s Ticket To AFC Championship

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
John Harbaugh … a fellow soldier of Jesus Christ.

Lamar Jackson was absolutely incredible Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, putting up four touchdowns (two rushing and two passing — cashing out my Over 1.5 bet and a two-leg parlay, hoorah!).

And not only did it cash me out, but it sent the Ravens to their first AFC Championship in 11 years — their first to be hosted in Baltimore since 1971. The Ravens won in blowout fashion, 34-10. (RELATED: With Trans Athlete Obliterating Opponents In High School Girls Basketball, One Team Outright Refuses To Play Along)

With such a massive win and only being one victory away from the Super Bowl, emotions were understandably running high in the Ravens‘ locker room.

Talking to the media after the game in a postgame press conference, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh started things off reading a verse from the Bible.

“Greatness, power, glory, victory and honor belong to you, because everything in heaven and on earth belongs to you. The kingdom belongs to you, Lord,” recited Harbaugh out of 1 Chronicles, per OutKick NFL insider Armando Salguero.

And it came after some glorious celebratory dancing from the skipper…

You gotta love the magic going on in the DMV right now.

Oh yeah … these boys are winning the Super Bowl.