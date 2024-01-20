Electric Video Shows Texans Returner Steven Sims, Jr. Demolish Punter On Clutch Playoff Touchdown

Houston Texans punt returner Steven Sims, Jr. demolished the Ravens’ punter on an incredible game-tying 67-yard playoff punt return Saturday.

With his team down 10-3 to the Baltimore Ravens during the playoff matchup, Sims fielded a Jordan Stout punt at his own 32-yard line.

After a brief stutter step, Sims burst through the middle of the field with speed, evading Ravens defenders and eventually meeting face to face with Stout, who he absolutely demolished.



After running through Stout, he finished the run, high-stepping his way to the end zone, helping the underdog Texans to tie the game at 10 points apiece.

The return was a huge momentum swing for Houston who had struggled to get going on offense against the league’s best defense in Baltimore.

The Texans, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, have become a surprise contender after finishing as one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2023. (RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen Just Pulled Off A Feat Last Achieved By Colin Kaepernick)

After defeating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card game despite being underdogs, bookmakers set the line heavily in Baltimore’s favorite for this divisional round matchup, giving Houston nine-and-a-half points.

The Ravens, meanwhile, boast the league’s best defense and the odds on favorite for NFL MVP in dual threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While all signs point to a Baltimore blowout, Sims’ game-tying return put the Texans right back in it, giving them a shot at their second straight upset win.