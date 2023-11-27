Jennifer Lopez Announces Release Of New Album, Companion Film

Jennifer Lopez stunned her 253 million followers by announcing the release of her new album and a companion film.

Lopez shared the big news on her Instagram account Monday. This marks the first new music released by Lopez in nearly a decade. The promotional video she posted shows her taking a glance back in time at the girl she used to be, juxtaposed against the successful music mogul she has become. The words “Hear it. See it. Live It” flashed across the screen as snippets of the star’s life were displayed.

Lopez was recorded inside a mansion, against the backdrop of the rain and a roaring fire. She narrated the scene by saying, “when I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always … in love,” as she tossed a note into the fire.

The letter was dated Dec. 24, 2002 and signed “B.”

“Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you,” was written on the letter.

“The physical experience beginning 2.6.24” was the last message she shared with fans within the video.

The album, ‘This Is Me… Now’ is her first album since 2014’s “A.K.A.”

“This Is Me…Now: The Film” will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Lopez’ social media account gave a brief synopsis of what fans can expect from the film. (RELATED: Viral Video Shows Ben Affleck Looking Downright Annoyed With Jennifer Lopez)

“This musical experience is a manifestation through music, film, and reality, of life’s journey on the search for truth about love.”

Lopez’ husband, actor and director Ben Affleck, is listed as co-writer of the film, alongside Matt Wilson.

The announcement averaged 10,000 likes per hour on Instagram alone as of late Monday morning.