US Forces Destroy Terrorist Missile Prepared To Be Launched Into Red Sea

American forces destroyed a missile controlled by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday.

The United States determined that a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Gulf of Aden was prepared to launch and presented a threat both to commercial ships and to U.S. Navy vessels in the area, according to a CENTCOM press release. American forces conducted an airstrike that destroyed the missile at approximately 4 a.m. Sanna time Saturday.

The strike against the Houthi anti-ship missile marks the seventh from United States forces. The fifth and sixth strikes against the rebels were also intended to make passage through the Red Sea safer for private and military vessels by destroying anti-ship missiles. (RELATED: US Navy Seizes Iranian Weapons Bound To Resupply Houthi Rebels)

Tensions have been steadily rising since the Houthis began attacking commercial ships in November 2023. Major global shipping companies have announced plans to avoid the Red Sea since the Houthi’s attacks began, diverting roughly $200 billion in trade, according to CNBC News.

The Houthis say their attacks will continue until Israel ceases military operations in Gaza, PBS reported.

The Biden administration declared the Houthis a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group on Wednesday, reversing a decision made by Biden’s State Department to remove the group’s terrorist designation in 2021.

U.S. CENTCOM Destroys Houthi Terrorists’ Anti-Ship Missile As part of ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on maritime vessels, on Jan. 20 at approximately 4 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted airstrikes against a Houthi… pic.twitter.com/NYWPHyf7qN — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 20, 2024



President Biden has acknowledged that the strikes are doing little to stop the Houthis.

“Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes,” the President said on Thursday.

Some Pentagon officials have concerns about the cost of shooting down Houthi missiles and drones, Politico reported. Naval missiles can cost up to $2.1 million each, whereas some of the drones Houthis are using to attack ships cost only a couple thousand dollars, according to the outlet.

“The cost offset is not on our side,” one DOD official told Politico.

CENTCOM did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

