Man Pays $12,000 To Kill Himself Abroad, Left Family And Authorities Seeking To Uncover The Details: Report

A London-based teacher reportedly traveled to Switzerland to have himself killed, according to the Daily Mail.

Alastair Hamilton, 47, went to a Swiss suicide clinic, Pegasos, where he ended his life through lethal injection, costing over £10,000 (approximately $12,700), the outlet reported. The chemistry teacher reportedly told his family that he was taking a trip to Paris to meet a friend. Hamilton’s death only surfaced after his family searched for him following his summer 2023 disappearance, involving the UK’s Metropolitan Police, the Foreign Office and Interpol.

“Why Pegasos acted the way they did and agreed to help Alastair do this, I don’t think I will ever understand,” Judith Hamilton, Alastair’s mother, said, according to the outlet. “We’re all still heartbroken and still have so many questions, but I’m not sure we will ever get all the answers.”

In their pursuit of closure, the Hamilton family reportedly encountered numerous hurdles. They were left waiting for personal items, including goodbye letters Alastair was said to have left behind, and his ashes, which they only received two months posthumously, according to the outlet. Pegasos’s initial refusal to discuss the matter, citing legal advice, only added to their anguish, according to the outlet. (RELATED:Star Actress Dies By Assisted Suicide After Getting Illness She Claims Was Caused By COVID Booster Shot)

Prior to his death, Alastair moved back into his parents’ home in Hampton and given up full-time work, the outlet reported. He had reportedly been suffering from unexplained weight loss and fatigue since 2022. Despite multiple health checks, his condition remained undiagnosed, the outlet reported.

Since 1942, Swiss law permits assisted suicide if the helper’s motives are altruistic, according to the outlet. Individuals seeking assistance must be mentally competent, but terminal illness or specific medical conditions are not required, the outlet noted.

Assisted suicide clinics in Switzerland operate as non-profit organizations. Unlike the more renowned Dignitas, Pegasos does not stipulate terminal illness as a requirement for assisted suicide, nor does it mandate the presence of an accompanying individual, according to the outlet.