Electric Video Shows Jason Kelce Absolutely Losing It Cheering On His Brother

Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL last week, but that isn’t stopping him from cheering on his brother Travis in a major way.

Jason was observed absolutely losing his mind, shirtless and screaming at the top of his lungs after Travis scored his first touchdown of the 2024 NFL playoffs during Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Bills game, according to a video posted to the Kansas City Chiefs’ X (formerly Twitter) account.

Beer in hand, Jason is seen extending his arms and released a guttural battle cry. He would later hop into the stands and start chugging beers with fans like an absolute legend.

Jason Kelce hopped into the stands & started slamming beers (Potential) retirement off to a great startpic.twitter.com/VG06y9DB2D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2024

Clearly retirement is going well for the elder Kelce.

The former Eagle had previously been unable to watch his brother in the playoffs as his team was usually playing in the postseason. Last season, the pair faced off against each other in Super Bowl LVII, with Travis’ Chiefs beating Jason’s Eagles, 38-35.

Jason’s beer-chugging escapade was mostly alongside Bills fans as the Chiefs are on the road. The road playoff game is the first of Chief QB Patrick Mahomes’ career. (RELATED: How Two NFL Superstar Brothers Are So Different: One An All-American Legend, The Other A Clout-Chasing Pop Star)

On the road, deep in enemy territory, one would expect the opposing crowd to be more than hostile. But who could resist chugging beers with a legend like Kelce?