‘Get Out Of My Face, Bro’: Eagles Tackle Fletcher Cox Unloads On Reporter For Asking Question About Nick Sirianni

It’s not always sunny in Philadelphia — the Eagles are a prime example of that.

Just ask defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who ain’t trying to hear any questions about his head coach Nick Siranni. After a reporter asked him about rumors that have been circulating about Siranni and his job security and questioned him about his confidence in the skipper after their AFC Wild Card Round defeat, the Philadelphia All-Pro fired back.

“Have you, you know, gotten any wind of what’s going to happen with Nick?” asked the reporter Wednesday afternoon by Cox’s locker. “Do you have confidence that if you do come back, confidence in him if he’s also the head coach?” (RELATED: 15 Fans Hospitalized While Watching Icy Dolphins-Chiefs Game: REPORT)

Cox glanced at the reporter and answered, “Like any news about — what about Nick?”

The reporter went on to explain: “There’s obviously been some speculation about whether he may be fired or not, um.”

Leading Cox to simply say, “Huh?”

And things escalated from there, with Cox calling the reporter a “clown” and telling him to “get out of my face, bro.”

WATCH:

Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce go to bat for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in a big way on Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Mme8sPBJ8k — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 17, 2024

The way Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce — especially Cox — got defensive over Sirianni, that tells me that the whole beef between him and wide receiver A.J. Brown ain’t Nick’s fault.

Now I’m curious to see what the Eagles are gonna do … are they keeping Siranni or not?

I’m sure as hell not asking Cox though.