Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Gets Absolutely Hammered By Court-Storming Ohio State Fan After Thriller Upset To Buckeyes

Crazy scene in Columbus!

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was utterly blasted by an Ohio State Buckeyes fan who was storming the court following the Hawkeyes getting upset Sunday in a 100-92 overtime thriller. (RELATED: The Mighty Have Fallen: How The Hell Does Michigan’s Basketball Program Have This Embarrassingly Low Crowd Size?)

Video shows Clark running toward the tunnel as she was about to go back to the locker room, with Ohio State fans storming the court in the process following the clock hitting 0:00. It appears neither Clark nor the fan saw each other as they were both running, before (BLAM!) Clark was blasted by the fan. The fan, remaining on the floor, seemed to be in obvious pain before the Buckeye supporter got back up to celebrate, taking a glance at Clark.

Both Ohio State personnel and a player from the team ran over to assist Clark. She had help getting back to the locker room, however, telling reporters she was fine after the fact.

WATCH:

Caitlin Clark injury after the Ohio State game… pic.twitter.com/uLwtBmxF99 — DadsDontPlay (@Dadsdontplay) January 21, 2024

Caitlin Clark collided with an Ohio State Fan as she was leaving the court 😳 pic.twitter.com/Zfdvv0a3Uq — Fanatics Sportsbook | PB (@fanaticsbook_pb) January 21, 2024

Something happened with Caitlin Clark at the end of the game and she had to be helped off the court. Appeared to be on a lot of pain/distress. pic.twitter.com/Te3feQh7QA — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 21, 2024

Here’s what Clark had to say after the game:

Caitlin Clark said it was a great atmosphere at the Schott. She said it was totally fine that Ohio State fans stormed the court but she was blindsided by a fan. She said she’s okay and athletic director Gene Smith already came to apologize to her. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 21, 2024

Wild stuff.