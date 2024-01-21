Editorial

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Gets Absolutely Hammered By Court-Storming Ohio State Fan After Thriller Upset To Buckeyes

After the Ohio State Buckeyes got a thriller upset victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, their fanbase stormed the court, and blasted Caitlin Clark in the process. [X/Screenshot/Public — @TheFieldOf68]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Crazy scene in Columbus!

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was utterly blasted by an Ohio State Buckeyes fan who was storming the court following the Hawkeyes getting upset Sunday in a 100-92 overtime thriller. (RELATED: The Mighty Have Fallen: How The Hell Does Michigan’s Basketball Program Have This Embarrassingly Low Crowd Size?)

Video shows Clark running toward the tunnel as she was about to go back to the locker room, with Ohio State fans storming the court in the process following the clock hitting 0:00. It appears neither Clark nor the fan saw each other as they were both running, before (BLAM!) Clark was blasted by the fan. The fan, remaining on the floor, seemed to be in obvious pain before the Buckeye supporter got back up to celebrate, taking a glance at Clark.

Both Ohio State personnel and a player from the team ran over to assist Clark. She had help getting back to the locker room, however, telling reporters she was fine after the fact.

WATCH:

Here’s what Clark had to say after the game:

Wild stuff.