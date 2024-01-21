Wide Right AGAIN! Bills Fall to Chiefs In Heartbreaking Fashion

Bills fans you poor poor things.

The Buffalo Bills just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion as kicker Tyler Bass missed a game tying field goal wide right late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s AFC playoff game.



After an instant classic shootout, with both teams going back and forth trading scores, it all came down to Bass.

WIDE RIGHT! YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP pic.twitter.com/rYBdEttEbP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 22, 2024

With his team down three, Bass lined it up and pushed the kick wide right, echoing shades of Scott Norwood, the Bills kicker of yesteryear who famously missed a kick wide right in the 1991 Super Bowl, losing the Bills the game and kick starting a historic string of four straight Super Bowl losses for Buffalo.

As the Chiefs gained one final first down, with running back Isiah Pacheco plowing his way through the Bills defense to ice the game, cameras showed Bass hanging his head on the sidelines, undoubtedly feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders.

It’s particularly heartbreaking for Bills fans who seemed poised to finally celebrate a win at home. But the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was playing his first career road playoff game, prevailed. (RELATED: Electric Video Shows Jason Kelce Absolutely Losing It Cheering On His Brother)

I truly feel for Bass, who has been solid for the Bills in his four year career. He’s already trending on Twitter, alongside the phrases “wide right” and “Scott Norwood” and he will likely always be remembered for this massive miss.

But he wasn’t the only Bill who dropped the ball. Earlier in the quarter star Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who the Chiefs defense basically shut down, let a Josh Allen bomb slip right through his fingers.

JOSH ALLEN JUST THREW AN 80 YARD BOMB OF A BOMB AND STEFON DIGGS FLAT OUT DROPS IT. One of the best throws I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/jKHAkVUcW0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 22, 2024

Hopefully Bass lets this fuel him. He’s gonna have a looooong offseason to think about it and it will probably inhabit his nightmares for the foreseeable future. But America loves a comeback story. Hopefully we can see Bass redeem himself next year.