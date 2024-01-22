‘Best Option’: Dem Strategist Won’t Say If Biden And Harris Are ‘Dream Team’

A Democratic strategist during a Fox Business interview on Monday avoided directly answering a question about whether President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are a “dream team.”

Biden posted a photo of himself, Harris and their spouses on X Saturday, referring to the group as a “dream team” in a caption. Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Democratic strategist David Carlucci whether he agreed with Biden’s characterization of the group on “Mornings With Maria.” (RELATED: ‘People Have Every Right To Consider It’: Hillary Clinton Admits Joe Biden’s Age An ‘Issue’ For 2024 Campaign)

“David, can you really look straight in somebody’s eyes and tell them you think that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the ‘dream team’ for America?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well, I think they’re our best option,” Carlucci answered. “Yes, we’d always like to have someone bigger, stronger, smarter, better looking, but we don’t have that option, and so, what I’m saying here is that Biden might not be most exciting, but Trump — yes, he’s exciting to his base, he’s red meat to the base, but he’s lima beans to the rest of the country. And we see that with independents, we see that with Democrats. And in order to win, you’re gonna need some of them, so Trump is extremely strong with his base but he’s very weak with independents and undecided voters.”

Three years with this dream team. pic.twitter.com/GxOiMZpDev — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2024

Biden’s approval rating dropped to an all-time low of 34% in a December Monmouth University poll, slipping 4% since September. Moreover, nearly 75% of voters view Biden as “too old to run for president,” according to a September poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Only 47% of Democrats said in an April AP/NORC poll that they would like Biden to run for a second term, although an overwhelming majority said they would still vote for him.

Harris recorded the lowest vice-presidential favorability rating in NBC News poll history, earning a net-negative rating of -17 in June. Nearly 50% of Americans asserted they had a negative perception of her, while 39% had a “very negative view” of the vice president.

Former President Donald Trump is ahead of Biden in all six battleground states surveyed for a 2024 hypothetical matchup, according to a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey.

