‘All My Children’ Star’s Death Ruled Suicide: REPORT

The death of “All My Children” star Alec Musser has reportedly been deemed a suicide.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a report that stated the famous actor suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, TMZ reported Tuesday. Musser’s body was discovered by his fiancee at their Del Mar, California, home Saturday. The actor was 50 years old.

Alec Musser, an actor known for ‘All My Children’ and the 2010 comedy film ‘Grown Ups,’ has died at age 50. https://t.co/nxkxwY80RI — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 16, 2024

Sources close to the matter said Musser’s fiancee went to sleep Friday evening and awoke to find the actor missing from their bed. She located him slumped over on the floor of their bathroom, and she allegedly noticed a firearm within proximity of his body at the time, according to TMZ.

The Medical Examiner’s office later confirmed the firearm was a shotgun, and noted they responded to a 911 emergency call which led to their discovery of Musser’s body. The report indicated the famous actor was already deceased when paramedics arrived on the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Musser is best known for his role as Del Henry on the hit soap opera “All My Children.” He also played roles in “Grown Ups,” “Desperate Housewives,” and several other shows.

Musser’s fiancee paid tribute to the star on social media, calling him “the best fiance I could of ever asked for,” as she mourned his loss.

Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek were among the numerous celebrities who shared their grief on social media by posting their fond memories of Musser. (RELATED: Willie Nelson Reveals Suicide Attempts In Bombshell Docuseries)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

“He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious. His early departure breaks my heart,” Hayek wrote on Instagram.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man,” Sandler said.