‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Slams Show For Failing To Help Him Through Drug Addiction

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
“Euphoria” star Dominic Fike claimed he was not offered proper care or therapy when he openly struggled with drug addiction on the set of the hit show.

The famous actor played a drug-addicted character in “Euphoria,” and “Little Death,” and found it easy to relate, as a result of his real-life addiction issues. He alleged he didn’t receive the help he needed from the show’s creator, Sam Levinson according to a recent interview with Variety. “I actually am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not. When I was on ‘Euphoria,’ they kind of just gave me a coach who would just talk to you,” he said “It was just some random lady,” he told Variety.

Fike acted in Season 2 of the show and played Elliot, a drug user who perpetuated Rue’s relapse and found himself involved in a love triangle with Rue. Rue’s role was played by Zendaya, and Jules, played by Hunter Schafer. Fike claimed Levinson was aware of his struggles during his days acting as Elliot, but alleged that the support he received wasn’t sufficient or effective.

The famous actor said Levinson hired a “sober coach” to keep him clean both on and off the set, but claimed the plan failed miserably, and the person designated to assist him was poorly selected.

He said the person hired was “a random lady that I’d never relate to.”

“We had nothing in common. We didn’t come from the same places or the same problems,” Fike told Variety.

He explained why the plan failed and why it was inadequate when compared to his needs.

Fike said he was unsure as to whether or not his character would make a return to the hit series, but admitted rejoining the show “would be dope,” according to Variety.

As for the people he met on set, Fike said, “I don’t really talk to them anymore.”