‘Home Alone’ Star Devin Ratray In Critical Condition Amid Domestic Violence Trial

“Home Alone” star Devin Ratray, best known for his role as Buzz McCallister in the hit movie, was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.

The famous actor was scheduled to appear in court for his domestic violence trial, which has since been delayed as a result of his injuries, according to TMZ. Lawyers informed the judge of his medical emergency but did not reveal what led to his condition. Court documents revealed he was out of state at the time that he suffered his health crisis, according to TMZ.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in Oklahoma, but has since come to a halt, the outlet reported. The pretrial has been reset for February as a result of the reports coming in regarding the famous actor’s emergency.

A family member close to the matter reportedly said Ratray has recently been released from a New York City hospital and is currently home resting and recovering. They did not specify what he was suffering from but did note that the doctor ordered him to rest at this time, according to TMZ.

It is unclear if the 47-year-old was hospitalized elsewhere and then transported closer to home for further medical care.

Ratray faces domestic violence charges after police arrested him based on allegations made by his former girlfriend, Lisa. She accused the actor of beating her up during a drunken altercation in December 2021. She told police he allegedly pushed her and punched her in the face during the incident. The actor’s estranged girlfriend also accused him of pressing his hands against her throat and mouth.

Lisa told police that Ratray allegedly said, “This is how you die.”

The “Home Alone” star was arrested for felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and proceeded to plead not guilty in his first court appearance in February 2022. (RELATED: Fans Donate To ‘Home Alone’ Actor As He Faces Life-Saving Surgery)

This is a developing story.