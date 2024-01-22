Ned Ryun Warns Democrats Are ‘Coming After All Republicans,’ Not Just Trump

Founder and CEO of American Major Ned Ryun warned Monday on Fox News that Democrats were coming for all Republicans, not just former President Donald Trump.

Ryun appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his thoughts on ongoing issues between Republicans and Democrats as the election season continues. Fox host Laura Ingraham brought up New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan’s previous comments regarding the Republican party and its nominees, noting the differences between the two parties “wants.” (RELATED: ‘Biden Is Going To Get Creamed’: Dem Biden Challenger Reveals One Big Revelation From Trump Rally)

“This is the same party that wants to take Trump off the ballot, put Trump in jail. And all they seem to offer, given what happened today, is abortion on demand — ‘we’re all about abortion, more abortions everywhere’ — they’re never happier as when a woman’s having an abortion, it seems. And that’s it, that’s all they have to offer. Open border and more abortion — and fake democracy arguments,” Ingraham stated.

Ryun stated in response that while Ingraham was correct about the Democrat party’s apparent “wants,” the conservative CEO added that the left is allegedly attempting “to go after every last Republican and apply the same tactics” used on former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Trump’s 2024 Prospects Prompt Wall Street Execs To Stop Opposing Him As Some Mull Support: REPORT)

“Correct. But I would also argue, too, that any Republicans who think ‘Oh, it’s only Trump, they’re going after.’ No, they would like to go after every last Republican and apply the same tactics. Democrats are not interested in a true opposition party. They would like to crush all opposition. So they’re coming for all Republicans,” Ryun stated.

During an interview with MSNBC host Kristen Welker on Sunday, Hassan stated that regardless of the GOP primary election outcome, all GOP nominees are “committed to rolling” the country “backward.”

“People need to be really clear here, regardless of which Republican wins the nomination — whether it’s Haley, DeSantis or Trump — they are all committed to rolling this country backward to undermining democracy,” Hassan stated.

Since last year, Trump has been hit with 91 felony counts in four criminal cases spanning across four separate locations. While the former president has claimed that he is not guilty of any of the charges thrown against him, officials have continued to push their case which could have the potential to interfere with the election season if he wins the GOP nomination.