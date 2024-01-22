Tim Scott Announces Engagement To Girlfriend

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced Sunday he and his girlfriend Mindy Noce were engaged.

Scott proposed to Noca Saturday night at a Kiawah island beach in South Carolina, according to the Washington Post. The senator attached two photographs of himself with his girlfriend to the social media post, one of the pair smiling and another of Scott on one knee in front of Noce.

“She said YES,” Scott wrote on X. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

She said YES. Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord” – Proverbs 18:22 pic.twitter.com/FhspUVmSkY — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 22, 2024

The senator also quoted a Bible verse at the end of his caption.

“‘He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord’ – Proverbs 18:22,” Scott wrote.

Scott proposed to Noce one day after he officially endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire. Scott suspended his campaign in the GOP primary race in November, acknowledging that the voters have told him “not now, Tim.”

Scott met Noce one year ago at church, connecting through Bible study. The 58-year-old senator said his fiancé is a Charleston-based design and renovation consultant and a mother of three children, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘No Love For Me’: Nikki Haley Responds To Endorsement Snubs From Home State)

“My joke is as soon as I saw her picture, I figured it out. But the truth is about two weeks into it, I knew there was something very different about her and her faith,” Scott said. “In our first conversation that went about an hour and a half or two, we ended up deciding to do a Bible study together.”

Scott said he received permission to propose to Noce from her parents before Christmas, the outlet reported. He said that he was “patient and playful” and “somewhat nervous,” but overall “thankful for having found a soul mate.”