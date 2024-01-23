Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson Suspended For 25 Games After He Tests Positive For Steroids, League Says

Damn, Tristan! Damn!

Tristan Thompson, the washed-up superstar center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been slammed with a 25-game suspension without pay by the NBA for being in violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. Adam Silver & Co. hit the 32-year-old with his punishment Tuesday.

The NBA announced Thompson had a positive test for the growth hormone ibutamoren, as well as SARM LGD-4033, used for muscle enhancement by weightlifters and bodybuilders.

Thompson will start his suspension Wednesday as Cleveland is set to begin their stretch of two games in three days, with the first being against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs are currently on an eight-game winning streak.

Neither Thompson nor the Cavaliers have responded to the suspension. (RELATED: REPORT: Miami Heat Snag Star Guard Rozier, Send Lowry To Hornets In Blockbuster Swap)

Thompson is currently in his second stint with the Cavs, the same franchise who drafted him back in 2011. He’s royalty in The Land, helping the city win their first major professional sports championship since 1964 with the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title.

Spending his first nine campaigns in Cleveland, he eventually bounced around playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Prior to the 2023-24 season, the Cavaliers brought him back through free agency. In the campaign, he’s averaging 3.8 points-per-game and 3.9 rebounds-per-game with an average amount of 12 minutes played in each contest.

