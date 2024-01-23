Hulk Hogan Hints On Possible In-Ring Return Amid His 40th Anniversary With WWE

Hulk Hogan has sparked speculation about his return to the ring at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024 after teasing fans in an appearance on a WWE program.

During an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Hogan hinted at the possibility of lacing up his boots one more time. WWE is set to celebrate a milestone: 40 years of Hulkamania, according to Comic Book.

With the fans eagerly anticipating the many surprises that the Royal Rumble usually delivers, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer’s remarks sent waves of excitement through the audience.

“You never know who’s gonna show up, I might have one left in me,” Hogan said.

“You never know … I might have one left in me.” – @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/6AeilZAmrR — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 is set to commence Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. (eastern time). The event, which will start with a kick-off show at 7:00 p.m., promises to be a thrilling affair, streamed live on Peacock. (RELATED: Bodies Hit The Floor During Royal Rumble-Style Brawl Between Cowboys And Chargers Fans)

The wrestling icon previously uploaded a video on Instagram where he and his spouse are seen participating in a baptism ceremony.

The renowned 70-year-old wrestler surprised his 2.3 million followers with a clip that captured the moment he was submerged in water as part of a religious ritual. The footage also shows Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, experiencing a similar baptismal moment.