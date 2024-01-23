It’s Happening: Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers Reportedly Close To Mega-Deal

The Chargers brand has always been sexy, and that’s about to get elevated.

When it comes to the salary negotiations between Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, it appears that they’re completed … and were successful at that. OutKick is reporting that the two sides have agreed on a number. (RELATED: Tennessee Titans Hire Brian Callahan As Next Head Coach — Can He Lead Them To The Promised Land?)

Now, Harbaugh and the Chargers are negotiating issues of smaller weight with a meeting being held Tuesday in hopes of a deal getting done to make the national champion the next Los Angeles head coach, according to OutKick.

One of the outlet’s sources didn’t provide them with an exact number, but the OutKick suggested that Harbaugh would be making more than the $12.5 million salary that’s reportedly on the table from Michigan. With that being said, however, it’s under the $18 million that Harbaugh and his agent Don Yee were looking for.

The Jim Harbaugh and Los Angeles Chargers marriage is at the stage where the wedding has already begun. The sides have already discussed and agreed in principle to basic salary demands. And the parameters are interesting… https://t.co/1jKIz1FVwl — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 23, 2024

With the money part being done, that pretty much tells me that we could get a “breaking news” notification on our phones at any minute. As far as I’m concerned, this is a done deal, and that’s fine with me.

I want to witness the glory of a ‘Jim Harbaugh x Justin Herbert x Los Angeles x Bolts’ connection. So much swag.