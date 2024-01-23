Tennessee Titans Hire Brian Callahan As Next Head Coach — Can He Lead Them To The Promised Land?

The transition in Nashville is officially complete!

After the surprise firing of head coach Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans have brought in their next leader, naming former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to the position, according to a Monday report from NFL Network.

It’s being reported that a second interview was held earlier in the day with Callahan, and after that point, the Titans wanted to lock him up for the job — and that they did. (RELATED: God Is Good: John Harbaugh Says That ‘Faith’ Is The Reason Why His Ravens Are One Win Away From The Super Bowl)

Brian, 39, is the son of Bill Callahan, a former head coach of the Raiders. Since 2010, he’s been working in the National Football League, starting his career as a Denver Broncos coaching assistant. He eventually became the team’s offensive assistant in 2013 after working his way up, leaving after the 2015 campaign.

Callahan was the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions in 2016 and 2017, exiting for the Las Vegas Raiders to be their quarterbacks coach for the 2018 season. He landed with the Cincinnati Bengals after being hired as their offensive coordinator in 2019, helping the team get to a Super Bowl leading a power offensive unit that included superstars such as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon.

Now he hopes to bring that success to the Tennessee Titans.

Titans to hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as new head coach. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/2QCFa0No2D — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2024

I’m not really the biggest fan of this move, I personally would have kept Mike Vrabel if I were the Titans, but whatever floats their boat … just don’t get mad when you continue your losing ways, which is exactly what I see happening.

What could have been with a ‘Mike Vrabel x Will Levis’ connection…