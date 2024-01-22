‘Could Happen Soon’: Miami Heat Reportedly Close To Landing Terry Rozier In Blockbuster Trade With Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier to the Heat? … I can dig it.

Currently playing in the Queen City for the Charlotte Hornets, superstar point guard Terry Rozier could potentially be with a new franchise prior to the trade deadline passing — and a legendary one at that: My Miami Heat.

Greg Sylvander of Five on the Floor is reporting that Rozier could be traded to Miami. And on top of that, the interest is mutual, with Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reporting that Rozier is wanting a trade to the 305.

“It’s become increasingly loud in league circles that Terry Rozier to Miami is a very real possibility. And it could happen soon. The two teams have had dialogue that includes multiple permutations of a deal … including some interactions that include additional players from both sides,” reported Sylvander, aggregated by Jeremy Kavieza of 5 Reason Sports.

No other information is known about who Miami would ship out and who else they would bring in.

Rozier is having a career season, averaging a career-high 23.6 points-per-game averaging a 46% mark from the field (36.7% 3PT). He’s also averaging 6.7 assists per game and 4.0 rebounds per game on the stat line.

I don’t know if a trio of Terry Rozier-Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo would be an NBA championship team (I’m not sure if we’d have to give up Tyler Herro or not, but I’m assuming so?), but I’d like our chances a lot better than what we have now — though I’d love to keep Tyler at the point.

But even with just Terry, Jimmy and Bam … who the hell knows what can happen with the glory of Heat Culture?