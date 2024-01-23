Editorial

Bucks Shockingly Fire First-Year Head Coach Adrian Griffin, Looking At Doc Rivers As Potential Replacement: REPORT

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 22, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bucks 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Incompetence … I think this is what all this boils down to.

In a surprise move (and also not really that shocking), the Milwaukee Bucks have fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, according to a Tuesday announcement from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee is now planning to pursue their next head coach in a quick manner, taking a look at a small list of successful and available head coaches. The legendary Doc Rivers is at the top, according to ESPN’s sources

It’s expected that Joe Prunty, a veteran assistant, will take over leadership as the interim head coach, according to ESPN. The Bucks‘ next game is Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Milwaukee. (RELATED: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson Suspended For 25 Games After He Tests Positive For Steroids, League Says)

Back in the summer, the Bucks hired Griffin to be the replacement for longtime skipper Mike Budenholzer, who was canned after Milwaukee was bounced from the playoffs last season in the first round — and in dominating fashion at that, losing to my Miami Heat, 4-1.

Coming into Tuesday night, the Bucks have a flashy 30-13 record and are placed second in the Eastern Conference, making Griffin the best head coach (winning percentage wise) to be fired in the middle of a season since the Cavaliers nixed David Blatt during the 2015-16 campaign.

I think we all know what’s going on here …

Can’t have your superstars being the ones to draw up plays, man. It’s just not gonna work.

Now about Doc Rivers … *eye-pop emoji*