Bucks Shockingly Fire First-Year Head Coach Adrian Griffin, Looking At Doc Rivers As Potential Replacement: REPORT

Incompetence … I think this is what all this boils down to.

In a surprise move (and also not really that shocking), the Milwaukee Bucks have fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, according to a Tuesday announcement from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee is now planning to pursue their next head coach in a quick manner, taking a look at a small list of successful and available head coaches. The legendary Doc Rivers is at the top, according to ESPN’s sources

It’s expected that Joe Prunty, a veteran assistant, will take over leadership as the interim head coach, according to ESPN. The Bucks‘ next game is Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Milwaukee. (RELATED: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson Suspended For 25 Games After He Tests Positive For Steroids, League Says)

Back in the summer, the Bucks hired Griffin to be the replacement for longtime skipper Mike Budenholzer, who was canned after Milwaukee was bounced from the playoffs last season in the first round — and in dominating fashion at that, losing to my Miami Heat, 4-1.

Coming into Tuesday night, the Bucks have a flashy 30-13 record and are placed second in the Eastern Conference, making Griffin the best head coach (winning percentage wise) to be fired in the middle of a season since the Cavaliers nixed David Blatt during the 2015-16 campaign.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

I think we all know what’s going on here …

Knew Adrian Griffin was gone when I saw Giannis drawing up plays on the bench last night pic.twitter.com/Yh4qD9nNq2 — Ryan Rude (@SwaleRude) January 23, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly lost faith in Adrian Griffin, per @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/IVxmxz7Dyk — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 23, 2024

Can’t have your superstars being the ones to draw up plays, man. It’s just not gonna work.

Now about Doc Rivers … *eye-pop emoji*