Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Completely Overshadows Swaggy 64-Point Performance With Grade A Freakout Over Game Ball

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks squared off Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, with the game ending in Giannis Antetokounmpo freaking the hell out. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @cjzero]

What a way to kill putting a smooth 64 on the board.

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks squared off Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, with the Bucks getting the 140-126 victory thanks to power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s absolutely magnificent night.

It was truly a historic performance, one for the ages, with “The Greek Freak” tallying a mesmerizing stat line of 64 points (a franchise record), 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block to boot, and the shooting came off a flashy 20-of-28 figure. It’s some of the best basketball I’ve ever seen in 37 minutes of play. (RELATED: NBA Slams Warriors’ Draymond Green With Indefinite Suspension Because They’re Sick Of His ‘Repeated History’)

But after the game, all of that was completely overshadowed by a dramatic scene that quite frankly had my eyes wide open with popcorn in hand … oh yeah, the entertainment was juicy.

So let’s go ahead and play it out for you. The Bucks win and everybody starts to leave the court, and the first person to grab the game ball from the referee was a Pacers assistant coach.

But the problem was, Giannis wanted the game ball, and when he found out that Indiana took it, he was LIVID.

Come to find out, the Pacers wanted the ball for their rookie Oscar Tshiebwe after he scored his first NBA basket in the game — he scored one point off one free throw. (LMAO)

And Giannis ended up getting his way and landed the game ball, courtesy of Bucks security bossin’ out the Pacers.

After the game, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle said that some craziness popped off when the teams were headed back to their locker rooms, which ultimately ended in both Giannis and Oscar hilariously getting a game ball each. Yes, after all that.

Talk about a night, one that closed out as an embarrassing overshadow of what was a brilliant performance.

Sad … but entertaining.