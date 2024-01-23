The Oscars Create Waves By Snubbing Big Names Ahead Of This Year’s Award Show

The 96th Academy Awards have stayed true to their reputation by already pissing people off with major snubs.

The awards show airs March 10 from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names have already been insulted by being overlooked. Once again the highly criticized show stood firmly rooted in its historic reputation of screwing things up before they even begin.

Apparently, the box office numbers don’t always matter to the powers-that-be at the Oscars.

In spite of being the highest grossing movie of 2023, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig was left off the list of nominations. Gerwig has a history of being snubbed by the Oscars, being overlooked for her work on “Little Women.” Now her work on the movie that grossed at least $2.4 billion at the box office wasn’t enough to merit a nomination.

Fans of “The Color Purple” know this film deserved more than the singular nomination of best supporting actress for Danielle Brooks. This means the movie was snubbed for the movie-musical Best Picture. Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson were left out entirely.

Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations clearly didn’t mean anything to the Academy Awards, since they didn’t follow suit when it came to “Saltburn.” The Emerald Fennell-directed film was entirely left out.

Margot Robbie was recognized by every other major awards show, but the Oscars opted to be different by completely ignoring the actress’ leading role in the top grossing movie of the entire year.

Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” but Lily Gladstone was nominated. We just want to know, how? Did they not notice his leading role in the movie?

Other shocking snubs include Penelope Cruz for “Ferrari,” Julianne Moore for her work in “May December,” Willem Dafoe for his supporting role in “Poor Things” and Ava Duvernay’s “Origin.”

The Oscars didn’t just leave out some of the top actors — they also managed to insult some big names in music, too.

Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now

Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night Away” from “Barbie” was overlooked entirely, as was Lenny Kravitz’s “Road To Freedom” track from “Rustin” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games.”(RELATED: The Golden Globes Were An Absolute Disgrace)

Dance The Night Away – Dua Lipa

We’d like to nominate the Academy Awards in the category of Top Piss-Offs of 2024.