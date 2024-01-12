Kevin Hart Absolutely Refuses To Host Award Shows

Kevin Hart told Sky News he refuses to host an award show, noting that it’s not a space that is conducive to a comedian’s success.

Hart shared strong emotions when asked if he would consider hosting any award shows in the future “No, absolutely not,” he said “Let’s just throw that hope right out the window right now.” He continued by reiterating his stance on the matter. “Let’s just throw that hope right out the window right now – whatever level of hope you have, I want to destroy it right now,” he said to Sky News, in a video shared by TMZ.

He weighed in on the topic on the heels of recent backlash against Jo Koy’s hosting performance at the Academy Awards, which many people believed to have been a total flop.

Hart was a hard-no on the issue and had Koy’s back by noting award shows have a tough crowd, and comedy isn’t necessarily the right forum in such moments.

“Not at all. Those gigs aren’t good gigs for comics,” he said.

“Those just aren’t comedy-friendly environments anymore,” Hart said.

“The days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done.”

Comedian Anthony Anderson shared the same sentiment. (RELATED: The Golden Globes Were An Absolute Disgrace)

“It’s just a hard gig in general man,” he said to TMZ as they caught up with him for a casual discussion.

Speaking of Koy’s hosting duties, and the response it generated, Anderson noted,

“It’s a tight crowd,” and feigned any interest in participating as the host for such an event in the future.