Eagles Continue To Clean House After End-Of-Season Collapse, Fire Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson: REPORT

The Philadelphia Eagles hierarchy ain’t playin’ any games.

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has been fired by the drama-filled franchise, sources told ESPN, continuing the Eagles‘ house-cleaning with Johnson being the most recent assistant fired from the coaching staff of head coach Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia themselves have reportedly not given an official announcement regarding Johnson’s situation with the team. However, it was reported by several outlets Tuesday that Johnson will be ousted as the Eagles offensive coordinator after just one campaign, according to the outlet. (RELATED: GM Tom Telesco Making One Hell Of A Recovery After Chargers Firing By Landing Sweet Gig With Las Vegas Raiders: REPORT)

The Birds are also nixing both defensive coordinator Sean Desai and defensive playcaller Matt Patricia, according to ESPN, resulting in a whirlwind staff change around Sirianni — who, quite frankly, is lucky this isn’t happening to him after Philly’s disastrous end-of-season collapse. But you better believe he’s feeling the effects of it, as it’s sure to be quite unsettling.

And also confirmation, at least the way I’m seeing it, that Sirianni is one year away now from possibly being fired, and the leash he’s on just got a lot shorter.

Then there’s this …

Things are not all happy in #Eagles town with loss of Brian Johnson. Fans maybe happy about the loss of the OC but internally could be different. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/h3EDmDckt2 — Philly Sports Trips (@SportsTripsPHL) January 24, 2024

So not only does Nick Sirianni have to deal with the pressure coming from the Eagles ownership and front office, but he also has to deal with an unhappy coaching staff … and nobody still knows where the hell A.J. Brown is at.

I’m calling it now: Philadelphia will miss the playoffs next season and Nick Sirianni will be fired.