GM Tom Telesco Making One Hell Of A Recovery After Chargers Firing By Landing Sweet Gig With Las Vegas Raiders: REPORT

Yeah, you might miss out on Jim Harbaugh, but you have to be feeling pretty good if you’re Tom Telesco.

It appears that the Las Vegas Raiders have found their next general manager, and found him within the AFC West, as Sin City’s football team is expected to hire former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco, according to NBC Sports. The move comes after he was reportedly fired from the Bolts after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

Even though Telesco was fired from Los Angeles, who decided to clean house after a disastrous 5-12 season that saw them finish last place in the division, the new Vegas resident is given credit for building the current Chargers roster that has had success in the past.

At the same time, his roster creation abilities also led the Bolts to reportedly being $45.8 million over the cap threshold … yikes … which could’ve also had something to do with him being canned.

Sources: All signs point to the #Raiders hiring former #Chargers GM Tom Telesco as their new GM. A surprise! Telesco built one of the NFL’s best rosters over a decade with the rival Chargers. Now, he’s expected to stay in the division. pic.twitter.com/bJuXuAx39n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

You’ve gotta be diggin’ life if you’re Tom Telesco.

Sure, he gets the credit for drafting types like Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry, but he also gets a raised eyebrow when you examine how he deals with finances — not to mention the criticism he receives for getting too much credit for drafting Justin Herbert. Spoiler alert: There were no other quarterbacks.

Telesco could have easily been ghosted from the general manager position. Now he has another gig … in Vegas. (RELATED: It’s Happening: Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers Reportedly Close To Mega-Deal)

You talk about a recovery.