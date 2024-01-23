REPORT: Music Producer, Milli Vanilli Founder Frank Farion Dead At 82

Frank Farian, the German singer, music producer and founder of Boney M. and Milli Vanilli, died at the age of 82.

Farian’s family confirmed his death Tuesday in a statement issued to People, saying he died “peacefully” in his home, in Miami, Florida. The talented artist was behind some of the most famous songs released by Milli Vanilli, including “Blame It On The Rain” and “Girl You Know It’s True.” Farian suffered from medical ailments over the past several years, but his official cause of death has not been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the success of Milli Vanilli, Farian founded disco group Boney M. in 1976. Under his guidance, the band released hits, “Daddy Cool,” “Rasputin” and “Mary’s Boy Child.” The group was formed by Marcia Barrett, Liz Mitchell, Maizie Williams and Bobby Farrell, according to People.

Farion’s successful career in the music industry included collaborations with heavyweights in the industry, including Stevie Wonder and Meatloaf. He is reportedly behind the sale of over 800 million records worldwide.

In 2022, Farian revealed that he had undergone heart valve replacement surgery and told fans he had a “pig heart valve” surgically inserted into his chest, according to German newspaper Bild. He noted his own chest valve shrank with age and the surgical procedure saved his life.

“My heart valve works wonderfully. Mick Jagger also received exactly the same heart valve. I have a good pig in me! And I’m very grateful for that,” he told Bild in 2023.

Farian’s condition deteriorated shortly after the procedure, leading to weight loss and the required use of a wheelchair, according to People.

The artist’s former partner, Ingrid Segieth, told the publication he continued to be passionate about music, even when his health was failing him.

“Frank was physically very weak, but was still full of energy,” she said to Bild. (RELATED: Famous Musician Jose Luis Vasquez, Two Others Found Dead In Loft)

“He was still sitting in the recording studio all day, working on new music.”