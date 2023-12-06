The Moody Blues Singer Who Co-Founded Band With Paul McCartney Dead At 79: REPORT

Denny Laine, the lead singer of the Moody Blues, died Tuesday at the age of 79 after battling lung disease.

Elizabeth Hines, he beloved musician’s wife, confirmed Laine’s death in a statement released to social media.

“My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning. I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him,” Hines wrote on Facebook.

Hines shared some details about the last tender moments with her husband.

“He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week,” she wrote.

“He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home,” Hines continued. “Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs.”

Speaking of his strength and tenacity, Hines said, “[H]e fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained.”

Laine was credited for his involvement in the formation of two of the biggest rock bands of all time — The Moody Blues, and McCartney’s Wings. His influence as a co-founder alongside Paul McCartney led to a deep bond between the two.

Laine co-wrote Paul and Linda McCartney’s Wings hit “Mull of Kintyre.”

McCartney paid tribute to his longtime friend and bandmate in a loving message posted to social media.

“I have many fond memories of my time with Denny: from the early days when The Beatles toured with the Moody Blues. Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together,” McCartney wrote.

Fans, friends and loved ones posted tributes and loving messages remembering the artist for his kind heart and his many talents.

“My world will never be the same,” Hines wrote. (RELATED: Singer Jean Knight Dead At 80)

“Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun and full of life-just like him. Thank you sweetie for loving me, for all the laughter, friendship, fun and for asking me to be your wife. I will love you forever ❤️” she added.