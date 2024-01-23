Lawmakers Introduces UFO Bill To Protect Pilots From Retaliation When Reporting Strange Events

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a proposal in January that would protect airline personnel and pilots from retaliation when reporting unidentified flying objects/aerial phenomena (UFOs/UAPs).

Democratic California Rep. Robert Garcia and Republican Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman introduced the “Safe Airspace for Americans Act” on Jan. 11. If passed, it would require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish formal reportage systems and other procedures related to UFO incidents. Any reports sent through the FAA’s prospective office would then be passed along to the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in order to establish legal safeguards for those making the reports.

“UAP transparency is incredibly important for our national security, which is why we need to create a space where those in aviation have the ability to report their findings and experiences,” Garcia said in a statement, according to The Hill. “This bill is another step forward for disclosure and to provide a safe process for UAP reporting by civilian and commercial personnel.”

The legislation would apply to FAA air traffic controllers, pilots, flight attendants, support workers from maintenance departments, dispatchers and airlines. (RELATED: UFO Knowledge Is Being Covered Up By Big Government, Congressman, Author Tell Chuck Todd)

Is this bill going to pass? My gut says, if this bill does pass, it will be a much amended version. There is no way AARO or any other Pentagon office is going to allow the FAA to review UFO reports before they do. Grothman and Garcia’s work would potentially open up a whole new avenue of disclosure, uncontrolled by Big Government.